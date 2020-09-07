Djokovic Out Of U.S. Open After Line Judge Gets Hit With Ball

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The U.S. Open is still going ahead without fans and without the top-ranked men's tennis player.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Yeah. Novak Djokovic got himself thrown out of the tournament. Here's the U.S. Open commentator.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: What a dramatic conclusion to what has already been a peculiar and dramatic Grand Slam tournament.

KING: He lost a critical game in the first set and then angrily whacked a ball without looking. And that ball hit a judge in the throat.

INSKEEP: AP sports writer Howard Fendrich saw it happen.

HOWARD FENDRICH: One of the most shocking things, I think, anyone's seen in high-level tennis in many, many years.

INSKEEP: Djokovic apologized in person and on Instagram and says he believes the judge is OK.

KING: But he's out, which means none of the men left in the U.S. Open has ever won a major title.

FENDRICH: So now we're going to have a new Grand Slam champion. One of these young guys who's never won a Grand Slam title is going to leave here as a champion.

INSKEEP: Meaning the ejection of Djokovic set up another unprecedented event for 2020.

