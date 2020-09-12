Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist Yaa Gyasi; How Torture Derailed The War On Terror

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Author Yaa Gyasi Says Writing Can Be 'An Act Of Love And Justice':Gyasi's debut novel, Homegoing, won a PEN/Hemingway Award. Her follow-up, Transcendent Kingdom, draws on Gyasi's life as the daughter of immigrants from Ghana.

'Our Lady Of Perpetual Hunger' Is A Savory Memoir Of Food, Work And Love: Southern pastry chef Lisa Donovan chronicles her messy, decades-long process of coming to own her worth in a smart and vulnerable new memoir.

Former FBI Agent Addresses Post-Sept. 11 Torture In Newly Declassified Book: Ali Soufan investigated terrorism cases and opposed the CIA's use of torture following the Sept. 11 terror attacks. After a legal battle, the redacted material in his 2011 memoir, Black Banners, has been restored.

