Rabbi Shira Stutman Remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ringing in the Jewish new year over the weekend, the Sixth & I Synagogue of Washington remembered the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday night.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHIRA STUTMAN: Please rise for the mourner's kaddish.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Three years ago, Ginsburg surprised worshippers there on Rosh Hashanah with a powerful speech about her own faith. In her tribute, Rabbi Shira Stutman highlighted the late justice's accomplishments.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STUTMAN: And we are grateful to Justice Ginsburg for all that she gave to our country over her years of service and the ways that she protected women and queer people, the way that she fought for voting rights for people whose right to vote is suppressed, most often people of color.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: During this weekend, crowds have gathered outside the Supreme Court to pay their respects. Jasmine Clemons (ph) remembered the obstacles she faced trying to obtain an abortion as a young college student.

JASMINE CLEMONS: But I was treated with compassion, without judgment and with care. And I made the best decision for my life, my future and my body. That was made possible because of women like Justice Ginsburg.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And Ada Martinez (ph), an immigrant's rights organizer, was also there.

ADA MARTINEZ: When I first heard the news, I felt a sense of fear for our future, while at the same time empowered by how one woman could have such a big impact in all of our lives.