For 38 Years, Dungeon Master Has Been Continually Playing 'D&D' Game

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Robert Wardhaugh says "Dungeons And Dragons" is all about telling you a good story. The Dungeon Master has been telling his for 38 years. He started the game in 1982 with four players and is still playing it. Now there are 60 people. They're on Zoom, Wardhaugh tells CNN. Thirty-eight years is probably a D&D record for the longest continuous game. And he says the only thing limiting his campaign will be his lifespan. It's MORNING EDITION.