MTA Discovers Secret 'Man Cave' Employees Made At Grand Central Terminal

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New York real estate is not cheap, but three transit employees found a free spot. In Grand Central Terminal, a giant railway hub more than a century old, they found a forgotten storage room beneath track 114. They equipped it with a futon, a TV, the Internet and even beer in the fridge. Their bosses found the unauthorized break room. But one question - how do you slip a futon into work with nobody noticing? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.