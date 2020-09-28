GOP Voter Hopes Supreme Court Nominee Will Bolster Conservative Ideals

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Conservatives are celebrating President Trump's Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, Judge Amy Coney Barrett would fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. We have been listening to voters, including Tara Fulbright (ph) of Los Alamos, N.M.

TARA FULBRIGHT: Praise the Lord. I am simply elated for the president's pick. I mean, she's a woman of faith. And I feel she will interpret the Constitution as it's written.

GREENE: Fulbright is 47, a Republican and a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. She wants to see the Supreme Court change the Affordable Care Act and abortion laws.

You know, I'm not a fan of Obamacare, but that's not a main priority to me as a Christian. Abortion is. And as a Native American, from the beginning of our people, we have always valued the sanctity of life beginning at creation.