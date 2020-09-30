© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

African Grey Parrots Removed From Public Earshot After Salty Language

Published September 30, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. African grey parrots are famous for their ability to pick up human speech. But five parrots at a wildlife park in Lincolnshire in the U.K. were a bit too keen. During quarantine, the birds started exchanging curse words, and now all of them talk more like sailors than parrots. Handlers say the foul fowls began hurling insults. Laughter just encouraged them. For now, the squad of salty birds have been separated and taken out of public earshot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition