Tracking The Coronavirus Cluster At The White House And On Capitol Hill

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Kleinman
Published October 5, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump announces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC.
The list of government staffers, aides and reporters working in the White House that have tested positive for COVID-19 is growing.

President Donald Trump was admitted to the hospital after it was revealed he tested positive on Thursday despite a slate of public appearances throughout the last week. One of his close aides, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, White House staffers are being told to stay home from work if they are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms consistent with those of COVID-19.

White House reporters are also on notice for potential exposure.  A correspondent and an aide that works with the press both tested positive for the virus.

Elsewhere in downtown D.C., six members of the Senate are staying home. Three senators have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more are staying home due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The absences have raised questions over whether or not the GOP members of the Senate can move forward in its plan to nominate conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the election.

We’re talking about the safety precautions available for the staff that works at the White House and answering your questions about the president’s health.

