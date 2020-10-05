Tracking The Coronavirus Cluster At The White House And On Capitol Hill

The list of government staffers, aides and reporters working in the White House that have tested positive for COVID-19 is growing.

President Donald Trump was admitted to the hospital after it was revealed he tested positive on Thursday despite a slate of public appearances throughout the last week. One of his close aides, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, White House staffers are being told to stay home from work if they are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms consistent with those of COVID-19.

Three days after the public learned about President Trump’s COVID-19 infection and the viruses spread through the White House and federal government, WH staff finally received an email telling them what to do if they have symptoms. @NYMag obtained the note, sent by WH Management: pic.twitter.com/GvOBe3Cm5J

— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 5, 2020

White House reporters are also on notice for potential exposure. A correspondent and an aide that works with the press both tested positive for the virus.

Masked WH reporters often ask WH aides why they refuse to wear masks. We’re regularly told it’s bc they are tested often & have been negative.

Now @PressSec, who didn’t quarantine after being exposed to Hope Hicks & who addressed reporters w/o mask yesterday, is positive. https://t.co/GBgb1KzOMo

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 5, 2020

Elsewhere in downtown D.C., six members of the Senate are staying home. Three senators have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more are staying home due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The absences have raised questions over whether or not the GOP members of the Senate can move forward in its plan to nominate conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the election.

We’re talking about the safety precautions available for the staff that works at the White House and answering your questions about the president’s health.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.