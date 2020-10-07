© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police: 1 Dead After Shooting At Charlotte Apartment Complex

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published October 7, 2020 at 4:19 AM EDT
CMPDVan.jpg
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say one person was shot to death Monday night at an apartment in the northeastern part of the city.

Police were called to Falling Waters Court, at the Arcadia apartments off North Tryon Street, around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, where they found the victim. The person was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have not said if the victim is male or female or whether they have any suspects.

CMPD has reported 88 homicides so far this year, compared with 77 at the same point last year. There were 107 homicides reported in all of 2019.

Tags

2020 Homicides
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran North Carolina journalist who covers housing, energy and the environment, transportation, business and other topics for WFAE.
See stories by David Boraks