Facebook Removes Seed Company's Ad Because Of Sexual Suggestiveness

Published October 8, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Facebook flagged and removed an ad from a Canadian seed company - a picture of half a dozen onions in a wicker basket. An algorithm found sexual suggestiveness. A manager at the Gaze seed company told the CBC, you'd have to have a pretty active imagination to look at that and get something sexual out of it. Once actual humans at Facebook looked at the picture, they agreed, and they restored the ad. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition