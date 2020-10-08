Video Shows Elephant Seal Flopping Along Streets Of Chilean Town

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people would rather wander for hours than admit they're lost, and maybe that was the case with an elephant seal, which took a wrong turn into a Chilean town this week. Video shows the enormous creature flopping along neighborhood streets - normally lives at the edge of the water or in it. The seal was safely carried back to the water on a tarp by the Chilean police and navy, which means it became a navy SEAL. I'm here all week. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.