© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Trump To Speak At White House Saturday, 1st Public Event Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Alana Wise
Published October 9, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
President Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday.
President Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday.

President Trump plans to deliver remarks on Saturday at an outdoor event, his first public event since being hospitalized for the coronavirus, a White House official confirmed to NPR's Tamara Keith. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the plans.

The event, first reported by ABC News, is expected to take place on the South Lawn of the White House.

Earlier, White House Spokeswoman Alyssa Farah had said the White House would give an update when Trump tests negative for the virus and is cleared by his medical team.

Trump's doctor said on Thursday that he expected Trump would be ready to resume public activities on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Nation & WorldDonald TrumpCoronavirus
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.