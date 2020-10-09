Trump To Speak At White House Saturday, 1st Public Event Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Trump plans to deliver remarks on Saturday at an outdoor event, his first public event since being hospitalized for the coronavirus, a White House official confirmed to NPR's Tamara Keith. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the plans.

The event, first reported by ABC News, is expected to take place on the South Lawn of the White House.

Earlier, White House Spokeswoman Alyssa Farah had said the White House would give an update when Trump tests negative for the virus and is cleared by his medical team.

Trump's doctor said on Thursday that he expected Trump would be ready to resume public activities on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.