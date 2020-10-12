Couple Looking For A New Pet Accidentally Buys A Tiger Cub

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In 2018, a French couple bought a kitten online, and after a week, they realized they would need a bigger litter box. Their new $7,000 pet was actually a Sumatran tiger cub. It's an endangered species native to Indonesia. So the couple handed the kitty over to authorities, and seven people have been arrested for trafficking. That tiger is now a lot bigger and is in the care of the French Biodiversity Office. It's MORNING EDITION.