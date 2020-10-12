© 2020 WFAE
Trump Hits The Trail With Florida Rally, A Week After COVID-19 Hospital Stay

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published October 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
President Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House during a rally on Saturday. He is traveling for another rally for the first time on Monday.
President Trump heads to Florida for a rally on Monday night, kicking off what his campaign is billing as a breakneck stretch of travel leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

He was released from hospital just a week ago, where he had been treated and monitored after catching the coronavirus. His doctors have cleared him for travel, and Trump has said he is feeling good.

"Look, the president — even this morning in our morning conversation — was getting on my case for not having enough rallies and public events scheduled. So he's ready to go," said Jason Miller, a senior adviser.

Miller told reporters that Trump will do "two to three events per day," and even more, leading up to Election Day.

Trump trails his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls and is under pressure to make up for lost time — particularly after the cancelation of the second in a series of presidential debates, planned for Thursday, which was canceled due to concerns about his health status.

As millions of Americans have already cast their ballots, Biden also has picked up the pace of campaign events. On Monday, he was in Toledo and Cincinnati, Ohio, and on Tuesday he will be in Pembroke Pines and Miramar, Fla.

Trump did his first public event on Saturday, when he spoke from a balcony to supporters on the South Lawn below. His speech was less than 20 minutes. Normally, his rally speeches go on for an hour, and sometimes longer.

Trump's recent rallies have been mainly outdoors at airports, but his supporters have not generally observed social distancing guidelines, nor worn masks.

His campaign plans rallies in Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina in the next three days.

2020 Presidential Election
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House reporter for NPR. In her current role, she covers breaking news and policy developments from the White House. Rascoe also travels and reports on many of President Trump's foreign trips, including his 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and his 2018 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
