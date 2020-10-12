WATCH LIVE: Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding hearings on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Watch the hearings live here each day or listen along on WFAE via your radio or smart speaker.
After a day of opening statements from members of the panel and from Barrett, Tuesday and Wednesday are devoted to the questioning of the nominee. Outside witnesses testify for and against Barrett on Thursday.
Here are some updates from the hearings so far, starting with the most recent stories on top:
WEDNESDAY UPDATES
- Booker Doubles Down On Barrett In Continued Exchange About Racism
- Crapo Scoffs At Implication Barrett Will Be A Judicial 'Activist'
- Pressed On Landmark Contraception Case, Barrett Again Declines To Answer
- Barrett Says She Has 'No Animus' Toward Obamacare
- TV Cameras In The Supreme Court? Republicans Are Divided; Barrett Says Maybe
- Whitehouse Urges Barrett To Take Up Reform Of Supreme Court Practices
- Voting Is An 'Individual Right,' Barrett Testifies, But Critics Remain Leery
TUESDAY UPDATES
- Can Trump Pardon Himself? Barrett Elides What Booker Calls A Live Issue
- Sen. Booker Challenges Judge Barrett On Bias In The Justice System
- Barrett Clarifies Comments On LGBTQ Rights After Criticism From Sen. Hirono
- Barrett To Coons: I Won't Be 'Pawn' For Trump In Possible Election Dispute
- Why Do Judges Wear Black Robes? Amy Coney Barrett Has The Answer
- Barrett Says She Does Not Consider Roe V. Wade 'Super-Precedent'
- 'I'm Not Hostile To The ACA': Barrett Pushes Back On Democrats' Claims
- Barrett On George Floyd: Obvious That 'Racism Persists In Our Country'
- How Does It Feel To Be Nominated To The Supreme Court? Barrett: It's Complicated
- In Careful Answer, Barrett Doesn't Rule Out Recusal On Potential Trump Election Case
- Amy Coney Barrett Avoids Giving Position On Abortion Rights
- Barrett, An Originalist, Says Meaning Of Constitution 'Doesn't Change Over Time'
- Barrett Tries To Float Above Democrats' Snares, Including On Election Delay
MONDAY UPDATES
- Protesters Flock To Supreme Court, Capitol Hill For Amy Coney Barrett Hearings
- Harris: Republicans 'Defying Will Of The People' By Pushing Barrett Nomination
- Republicans Blast 'Hypocrisy' Of Democrats Calling Barrett Hearings Political
- Republicans Slam 'Religious Test,' 'Bigotry' In Counterattacks Defending Barrett
- 'What A Mom Can Do': Sen. Ernst Focuses On Barrett's Gender In Hearing
- Democratic Senator: Barrett Must Recuse Herself From Cases Involving Election
- READ: Sen. Feinstein's Opening Statement On Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination
- 'Shameless': Senators Still Sparring Over Timing Of Supreme Court Nomination