Louder Than A Riot: The Soundtrack

Published October 15, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Louder Than A Riot

Rhyme and punishment go hand in hand in America. NPR Music's new podcast, Louder Than A Riot , reveals the interconnected rise of hip-hop and mass incarceration. From Bobby Shmurda to Nipsey Hussle, each episode explores an artist's story to examine a different aspect of the criminal justice system that disproportionately impacts Black America.

Now you can follow along with the music featured in every episode.

Subscribe to the podcast . Stream the playlists on Apple Music and Spotify .

