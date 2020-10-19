Cow In Australia Is Freed After Being Trapped On Trampoline

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Victoria, Australia, last week, a few dozen cows escaped their pasture. The farmers rounded them all up except one. A neighbor, Kay Laing, found it trapped on her trampoline. The cow was fine. It just couldn't stand up on the springy surface. So with the help of a tractor, the farmers were able to get the cow onto solid ground, and she walked the mile back home. Maybe we should call her Bouncing Bessie. It's MORNING EDITION.