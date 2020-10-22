The News Roundup — Domestic

The last presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden happened this week. While the tone was…more put-together, you’ll recall that the bar set at the last debate was very low.

Now, they’re talking about the minimum wage.

Biden supports a $15 minimum wage, and reaffirms it.

Trump says it should be “a state option.”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced this week that Iran was allegedly behind a series of threatening emails from a far-right hate group called the Proud Boys sent to Democratic voters in several states around the country. Democratic leaders, however, are suspicious of the claim and have accused Ratcliffe of mischaracterizing the messages as an attempt to damage the president, instead of an attempt to sow confusion over the election itself.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. A full Senate vote on her confirmation is expected soon.

And American COVID-19 death rates have fallen among all groups recently, not just among the younger citizens but also in older segments of the population. The chance of a patient dying has decreased from roughly 25 percent to approximately 7.5 percent. But the third wave of COVID-19 is upon us.

