The 2020 Senate Race Roundup: Arizona, Iowa, Montana And South Carolina

After two long years, the election season is drawing to a close. And while everyone’s focused on who the next president could be, there’s much more at stake. Senate races in South Carolina, Iowa, Montana and Arizona are all close and consequential.

Democrats may have a chance to flip the chamber with candidates like former astronaut Mark Kelly in Arizona and former presidential candidate Steve Bullock in Montana on the campaign trail.

In recent weeks, Senate Democrats sparred with their Republican colleagues over a second coronavirus stimulus bill and have attempted to block the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, with very limited success. A flipped Senate would be key to a potential Biden administration’s success.

How are the most contentious Senate races going around the country? And what could they mean for the Senate going forward?

