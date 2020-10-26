The 1A Movie Club: Bad Hair

With Halloween right around the corner, some moviegoers are looking for a fright to keep them up at night. But while goblins and ghouls can be creepy, most people don’t picture hair when they’re looking for a scare.

Unless of course, you’re a character in Hulu’s new horror-comedy, “ Bad Hair.”

It’s a story that follows a Black woman who turns to a new hairstyle to get ahead in the television industry but gets something scarier than she paid for.

We’ll talk about the movie and what it says about the future of the horror genre.

