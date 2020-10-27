© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunny War Has A Message For The 'Orange Man'

By Shannon J. Effinger
Published October 27, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT

In " Orange Man" and its accompanying video, Sunny War never once minces words or actions. Combining performance art with potent and direct lyrics, the Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and guitarist attempts to not only understand our current man in charge, but also the very nation that produced him.

"Orange Man" begins with a militaristic cadence of snare drum and triangle (courtesy of Harlan Steinberger), peppered with Sunny War's rhythmic guitar. The video's opening moments show a twirling Trump — actually collaborator Aroyn Davis in a Trump mask — replete with superhero cape and American flag jumpsuit, against the overlaying audio of some of the many vapid things the President has actually said while in office, including my personal favorite: "I think I've done more for the Black community than any other president."

Sunny War's vocal delivery is understated throughout; juxtaposed against the audio of Trump's lies and hatred, it lends her a wry sense of authority and command.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Music
Shannon J. Effinger
Shannon J. Effinger has been a freelance arts journalist for over a decade. Her writing on all things jazz and music regularly appears in Pitchfork, Bandcamp, Jazziz, Jazzwise,and Downbeat, among other outlets. Earlier this summer, Effinger made her cinematic debut as a featured critic in the documentary ,the rediscovered orchestral suite by Wayne Shorter written more than 50 years ago for Miles Davis, and left unrecorded and largely untouched until now by Davis' protégé, the late trumpeter Wallace Roney.