© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientists Find Massive Coral Reef In Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Published October 28, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with this news this morning - scientists have discovered a 1,600-foot-tall coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef off of Australia. Think about that for a second - 1,600 feet tall - so taller than the Empire State Building, taller than two great pyramids stacked on top of each other. And the base is a mile wide. This is the first time in 120 years humans have discovered a coral reef this size. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Energy/EnvironmentNational and International Environment CoverageMorning Edition