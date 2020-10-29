© 2020 WFAE
Halloween Must Have: 12-Foot-Tall Skeleton With Glowing Eyes

Published October 29, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you believe The New York Post, America's most popular Halloween decoration is a 12-foot-tall skeleton. The Washington Post is also reporting a run on skeletons from Home Depot. The 12-foot-tall skeleton costs $300. It's apparently getting so hard to find that the resale value is higher. It has glowing eyes that move - all but guaranteeing that trick-or-treaters will keep their social distance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

