How Republicans Are Discouraging Potential Voters In Key Swing States

Given how many people are voting by mail in this presidential election and anomalies in how those ballots are going to be counted, experts and analysts have suggested America may not know who its next president is on Election Night.

This prospect has cast a light on how some elected officials and campaign staffers are discouraging voters in swing states from going to the polls or mailing their ballots in on time.

In Pennsylvania, members of the Trump campaign are attempting to suppress votes as they trail in the polls by halting the processing of absentee votes before Election Day, encouraging supporters to intimidate voters at polls and attempting to limit the number of late mail-in ballots allowed.

And in North Carolina’s Alamance County, sheriff’s deputies and local police pepper-sprayed protesters, including children, on a march to the polls.

How will such efforts affect the presidential election?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.