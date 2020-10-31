How People Are Celebrating Halloween During A Pandemic

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

So how's your Halloween so far? We know this year it might feel strange to celebrate in the middle of a pandemic, not to mention all the tension surrounding the election. But keeping Halloween fun and spooky might also be exactly what many of us need right now, right? So last week, we asked you to share if you had figured out how to celebrate tonight in a fun and socially responsible way, of course. And now we want to share some of your responses.

Stu Thompson in Atlanta tweeted us that tonight, he and his neighbors are using candy chutes to deliver sweets to trick-or-treaters at a safe distance. Apparently, that's a very popular option this year.

We also heard from Andee Shuster in Montreal. She was planning a Halloween bingo and costume party via Zoom, dropping off bingo cards and prize packs to friends in advance - hashtag #safehalloween.

And here's what Katie Koehler Reed tweeted from Portland, Ore. We're keeping Halloween fun with mask-on trick-or-treating to a few houses who have committed to safety measures, followed by a distanced spooky outdoor movie, proving that with a little planning, Halloween can feel a little bit normal this year.

Thanks to everybody who answered our call-out, and happy Halloween.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPOOKY, SCARY SKELETONS UNDEAD TOMBSTONE REMIX")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPOOKY, SCARY SKELETONS UNDEAD TOMBSTONE REMIX")

ANDREW GOLD: (Singing) Spooky, scary skeletons send shivers down your spine. Shrieking skulls will shock your soul and seal your doom tonight. Spooky, scary skeletons speak with such a screech. You'll shake and shiver in surprise when you hear these zombies shriek.