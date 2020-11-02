Election Day With 1A Across America: The View From Michigan

It’s finally time. Election Day 2020 is here.

After months of press coverage, political ads, fundraising phone calls, televised debates and voting PSAs, America will finally go to the polls (though many already have) to decide whether President Donald Trump will stay in the White House for another four years, or if former Vice President Joe Biden should take over the presidency.

Down the ballot, seats in Congress are also up for grabs, with the Democrats looking to flip a GOP-led Senate that’s stalled in passing a second pandemic stimulus bill and confirmed a Supreme Court justice in an election year despite famously refusing to do so in 2016.

We know many Americans still have a ton of questions about how this election will play out, whether it’s about how states are called, the possible legal challenges to any results reported and when we might reasonably know is the next president of the United States.

We’re based in Michigan for this show, and we’re talking to journalists and election experts around the nation about how the day is playing out there. We’ll also hear from you. Our panels will be taking your questions about how events are unfolding.

Here’s the final NPR Electoral College map analysis. According to it, Democrat Joe Biden has an advantage, while President Donald Trump “has a narrow but not impossible path through the states key to winning the presidency.”

