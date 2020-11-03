Tiny Desk Concerts To Calm Your Mind, Vol. II

When we compiled our first Tiny Desk playlist to calm your mind back in March, I had no idea how much more our lives would change. We figured there was no better time than today to find a few more shows to help you level out.

Hearing Leon Bridges sing the line "The world leaves a bitter taste in my mouth" hits different on Election Day 2020, but when he and Brittni Jesse sing "River" at the Tiny Desk, the bitterness momentarily disappears. It's impossible to not become transfixed by Daniil Trifonov's fingers as he brilliantly interprets Chopin or the mesmerizing strings of Ballaké Sissoko and Vincent Segal. Tasha Cobbs Leonard turned the Desk into a pulpit and triggered a few tear ducts, while the psychedelic sounds of Buscabulla on a beach in Puerto Rico might help you alleviate stress. Bill Frisell played The Beatles on guitar, while Nick Hakim and Laura Mvula stripped down normally massive productions and brought peace to the Tiny Desk.

Tiny Desks In This Playlist

• Leon Bridges ( read more)

• Ballaké Sissoko and Vincent Segal ( read more)

• Tasha Cobbs Leonard ( read more)

• Bill Frisell ( read more)

• Laura Mvula ( read more)

• Buscabulla ( read more)

• Nick Hakim ( read more)

• Daniil Trifonov ( read more)

