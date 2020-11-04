The 1A Election Results Roundup, Part II

Voting may be over but ballots are still being counted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and other key states that could determine the winner of the presidential election.

While former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the highest number of popular votes in history and won in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump still has a path to victory if he can snag those highly contested states.

But with a race as close as this one, calls to finish counting each vote continue. President Trump has continued to raise false claims about mail-ballots. The Trump campaign is also trying to stop ballot counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan. They’re also threatening to take the final election results to court.

Meanwhile, Democrats will hold onto the House majority with a smaller margin. In the Senate, it remains likely that the Republican Party will maintain control of the Senate, after Republican Susan Collins of Maine beat back a challenge.

As the final results continue to trickle in, we’re talking to you about what you make of the election results (and lack thereof), and getting our panel’s analysis of races around the country.

Where does the Democratic Party go from here? How long could this process take? What role might the Supreme Court and the legal system play?

We’re talking to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, local reporters in Michigan and Nevada and experts from around the country on how the ballot counting is going.

Find all our political coverage from this election cycle here.

We’re bringing you what we know as we know it and talking with you.

