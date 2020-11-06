Divided On The President, United On Drugs?

Given the record turnout, and just how close the race for the presidency was in 2020, maybe you thought agreement on policy is basically impossible these days. However, Americans did seem unanimously behind one thing this election season: drugs.

In every state that had some sort of ballot measure on drugs, whether it be the legalization of medical or recreational use, the measure passed. Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all voted to decriminalize the recreational use of marijuana. In Washington, D.C., psychedelic plants will be decriminalized.

Why have opinions on drugs changed in the last few decades? And what will these results mean for other drug initiatives going forward?

