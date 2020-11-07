© 2020 WFAE
Biden's Big Plans To Face Hurdles In Congress

By Susan Davis
Published November 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST

Joe Biden laid out an ambitious agenda for what he would like to do after he's sworn in as the 46th president. But Biden will not necessarily have the congress he wants to easily pass it.

