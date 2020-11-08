© 2020 WFAE
PHOTOS: After 2020 Election, A Nation Divided Reacts

Published November 8, 2020 at 12:30 AM EST
Hundreds of people gathered in Times Square to celebrate Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States.
Almost as soon as Joe Biden was declared the President-elect, narrowly defeating President Trump, celebrations broke out across America.

The sudden joy and relief following an anxious four-day wait for presidential election results was offset by anger, sadness and frustration from Trump supporters.

NPR worked with photographers around the country to capture a divided nation's mood. Here's what they saw.

New York City

<strong>NEW YORK CITY</strong>: Left photo: Balloons with "46" represent President-elect Joe Biden. Right photo: Gladys, who is originally from Honduras and a proud American Citizen, poses for a portrait in Times Square.
/ Elias Williams for NPR
<strong>NEW YORK CITY:</strong> Times Square was filled with people celebrating Joe Biden's win.
/ Elias Williams for NPR
<strong>NEW YORK CITY:</strong> Left photo: People celebrate Joe Biden's presidential election win in Times Square. Right photo: Kanene Holder, creator of "BlackIssuesISSUES," poses for a portrait. Holder's comedy show and web series uses humor to heal the racial divide.
/ Elias Williams for NPR
<strong>NEW YORK CITY, NY:</strong> People in Times Square burn a MAGA hat.
/ Elias Williams for NPR
<strong>NEW YORK CITY:</strong> Right photo: Nubia, also known as Black Super Girl, poses for a portrait in Times Square.
/ Elias Williams for NPR
Austin, Texas

<strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> Simultaneous demonstrations in support of President-elect Joe Biden and current President Trump face off in front of the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin following the announcement of the final presidential election results.
/ Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
<strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> Celebration in support of President-elect Joe Biden following the 2020 presidential election.
/ Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
<strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> Trump supporters rally outside of the Texas State Capitol building.
/ Michael Minasi/KUT
<strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> A Protect The Vote rally is held in Wooldridge Square shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
/ Michael Minasi/KUT
<strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> A supporter of President Trump holds a rifle during demonstrations.
/ Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
Atlanta:

<strong>ATLANTA:</strong> People gather in Midtown Atlanta to celebrate.
/ Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR
<strong>ATLANTA:</strong> Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrate the announcement of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is also a member of the sorority.
/ Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR
<strong>ATLANTA:</strong> A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority shown wore these sneakers.
/ Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR
<strong>ATLANTA</strong>: Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority get their photo taken in front of the mural of the late Rep. John Lewis.
/ Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR
Boston

<strong>BOSTON</strong>: Two women celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory, drinking bottles of champagne on Boylston Street.
/ Jesse Costa/WBUR
<strong>BOSTON</strong>: A man waves a flag onto of a street lamp on the corner of Boylston and Charles Streets to celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory.
/ Jesse Costa/WBUR
<strong>BOSTON</strong>: Hundreds of people gathered on Boylston Street preventing any vehicle traffic to celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory.
/ Jesse Costa/WBUR
<strong>BOSTON</strong>: Trump supporters rally in front of the Massachusetts State House after the announcement that Joe Biden has won the presidential election.
/ Jesse Costa/WBUR
Minneapolis

<strong>MINNEAPOLIS:</strong> Ira Culp of Minneapolis kicks a Donald Trump punching bag on Saturday, near the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
/ Kathryn Styer Martinez/MPR News
<strong>MINNEAPOLIS</strong>: Becky Kuehn waves a flag on the sidewalk to passing cars as she celebrates Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election in south Minneapolis.
/ Evan Frost/MPR News
Washington, D.C.

<strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> Matt wears a flag outfit on Black Lives Matter Plaza after hearing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has won the election.
/ Dee Dwyer/DCist
<strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> People continued to celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza into the evening.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
<strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.</strong>: Some people spontaneously celebrate from their cars.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
<strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> Revelers celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
<strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> Nina Polaris, of Bowie, Md., exalts Joe Biden's win as the president-elect.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
<strong>WASHINGTON D.C.</strong>: Left photo: people celebrate Joe Biden's win. Right photo: Small American flag seen on the ground of Black Lives Matter Plaza.
/ Eman Mohammed for NPR
<strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> A person from the crowd climbs a traffic stop in front of the White House gates to cheer on the crowd as people clelebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the election.
/ Dee Dwyer/DCist
<strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.</strong>: People rejoice near the White House after hearing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the election.
/ Dee Dwyer/DCist
<strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.</strong>: People celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States on Black Lives Matter Plaza.
/ Eman Mohammed for NPR
