What You Expect From The Biden-Harris Administration

What should we expect from the incoming Biden-Harris administration?

The president-elect has already vowed to take swift action to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

NPR’s Asma Khalid also compiled a list of other issues Biden has said he will prioritize early.

Biden made a lot of promises during the campaign – issues he intends to tackle on Day 1

Among them:

– Rescind the so-called “Muslim ban”

– Rejoin WHO

– Reenter Paris climate accord

– Send an immigration bill to Congress to create path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented

— Asma Khalid (@asmamk) November 7, 2020

In his acceptance speech, Biden asked the country to “give each other a chance.” In her introductory remarks, Vice President-elect Harris said, “the road ahead will not be easy. But America is ready.”

But after such a bitter, closely fought election, will the country be able to come together?

We talk with you about it.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.