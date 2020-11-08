What You Expect From The Biden-Harris Administration
What should we expect from the incoming Biden-Harris administration?
The president-elect has already vowed to take swift action to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.
NPR’s Asma Khalid also compiled a list of other issues Biden has said he will prioritize early.
Biden made a lot of promises during the campaign – issues he intends to tackle on Day 1
Among them:
– Rescind the so-called “Muslim ban”
– Rejoin WHO
– Reenter Paris climate accord
– Send an immigration bill to Congress to create path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented
— Asma Khalid (@asmamk) November 7, 2020
In his acceptance speech, Biden asked the country to “give each other a chance.” In her introductory remarks, Vice President-elect Harris said, “the road ahead will not be easy. But America is ready.”
But after such a bitter, closely fought election, will the country be able to come together?
We talk with you about it.
