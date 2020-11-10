© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exclusive: Brit Bennett, Yaa Gyasi Among Contenders For Aspen Words Literary Prize

By Petra Mayer
Published November 10, 2020 at 9:28 AM EST
The Aspen Words Literary Prize honors fiction that "illuminates a vital contemporary issue."
The Aspen Words Literary Prize honors fiction that "illuminates a vital contemporary issue."

The 15 nominees for this year's Aspen Words Literary Prize span the globe and the headlines — from Uganda to Palestine to Miami to rural North Dakota, and even a nameless Wilderness that's not quite in the world we know.

Wherever they are, the characters in these novels are grappling with issues that we're all familiar with, whether in headlines or in our own lives.

"The books on this longlist examine subjects that cut across racial, economic, political and sexual divides," Aspen Words Executive Director Adrienne Brodeur said in a statement.

"In the pages of these books, we read about many of the issues that are playing out before our eyes during this time of social upheaval — climate collapse, government breakdown, racism and sexism. And therein lies the power of reading fiction: to create empathy and allow us to imagine better ways of existing."

This year's mix includes novels and short stories, five of which are debuts, and for the first time, several volumes from small presses. In addition, Bryan Washington is making a return appearance; he was a finalist just last year for his acclaimed debut story collection Lot.

The $35,000 prize is given annually to a work of fiction that "illuminates a vital contemporary issue." It's open to authors of any nationality; this year's winner will join previous honorees Mohsin Hamid, Tayari Jones and Christy Lefteri.

This year's jurors — Emily Bernard, Sarah Ladipo Manyika, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Daniel Shaw and Luis Alberto Urrea — will winnow down the list to a group of five finalists, to be announced February 17, 2021, and a winner, who'll be revealed in a virtual ceremony in April.

Here's the list, with links to our coverage:

  • Black Sundayby Tola Rotimi Abraham

  • Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa

  • Leave the World Behindby Rumaan Alam

  • The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

  • The New Wilderness by Diane Cook

  • Fiebre Tropical by Juliana Delgado Lopera

  • The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi

  • The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich

  • The Office of Historical Corrections: A Novella and Stories by Danielle Evans

  • Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

  • If I Had Two Wings: Stories by Randall Kenan

  • A Children's Bible: A Novel by Lydia Millet

  • A Girl is a Body of Water by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi

  • Real Lifeby Brandon Taylor

  • Memorial by Bryan Washington

    • You can find more information about the finalists on the Aspen Words site.

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Books
    Petra Mayer
    Petra Mayer (she/her) is an editor (and the resident nerd) at NPR Books, focusing on fiction, and particularly genre fiction. She brings to the job passion, speed-reading skills, and a truly impressive collection of Doctor Whodoodads. You can also hear her on the air and on the occasional episode of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
    See stories by Petra Mayer