The National Political Spotlight Comes To Georgia

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published November 10, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST
A supporter of Stacey Abrams holds a sign thanking her during a celebration of Democratic nominee Joe Biden's projected presidential win at Freedom Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
Georgia once may have seemed like a solidly Republican state. But after a massive grassroots organizing effort, it seems more fertile than ever before for the Democratic Party. 

There are still ballots to count in the presidential race, but Georgia’s going to be in the national spotlight long after the final tally is in. That’s because the Peach State is likely going to decide whether Republicans keep or lose their majority in the Senate. Both Senate seats are available, and both parties want them badly.

One race is between Republican incumbent David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff and the other features Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Dr. Rafael Warnock.

We’re answering your questions about what’s going on. 

Haili Blassingame