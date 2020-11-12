'No Evidence' Election Was Compromised, Cybersecurity Agency Says

There is "no evidence" the Nov. 3 election was compromised, committees that include officials from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency affirmed Thursday. The officials also called the 2020 election the "most secure in American history."

"When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary," members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees said in a joint statement.

"This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

"While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," the statement reads.

The statement comes as President Trump has refused to concede the presidential election after The Associated Press and other networks called the race for Joe Biden.

