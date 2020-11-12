The News Roundup — International

In Ethiopia, experts are warning about the disastrous potential of a civil war between the federal government and local government in the Tigray region. The Associated Press published the account of Filimon, a police officer in an Ethiopian border town who fled the violence, about what he experienced.

Filimon, who gave only his first name, said those attacking the Tigray regional town of Humera last week came from the direction of nearby Eritrea, though it was impossible to know whether the attackers were Eritrean forces.

Tigray regional leaders have accused Eritrea of joining the week-long conflict in the region at the request of Ethiopia’s federal government, which regards the Tigray government as illegal. Ethiopia has denied the involvement of Eritrean forces.

Filimon’s worries are far more immediate. After a day-long journey on foot with some 30 others fleeing, he has spent two days in Sudan, exposed to the sun and wind in a border town that is quickly becoming overwhelmed.

The European Union has agreed to purchase up to 300 million of the coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical and biotech companies BioNTech-Pfizer. The announcement of the 90-percent efficacy rate of Pfizer’s vaccine earlier this week caused some stocks bolstered by the pandemic to crash.

The International Atomic Energy Agency determined that Iran’s current supply of enriched uranium is 12 times the limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran, however, continues to claim its nuclear program is working towards peaceful ends.

Video-sharing social media app TikTok says it’s been left out to sea by the Trump administration. The deadline for the app’s Chinese owners to divest its U.S. operations is fast approaching and it’s received no response from the government agency assigned to oversee the deal.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.