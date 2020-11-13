© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ask A Foreign Correspondent

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Kleinman
Published November 13, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST
Chris Vela of Nevada carries a Biden-Harris flag and an American flag as supporters of Joe Biden prepare to hold a car parade to celebrate the outcome of Tuesday's election on in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Chris Vela of Nevada carries a Biden-Harris flag and an American flag as supporters of Joe Biden prepare to hold a car parade to celebrate the outcome of Tuesday's election on in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How do you explain America to non-Americans?

It’s a tough question to answer. Ours is a country full of innovation, contradictions, challenges and everything in between.

It can be hard to distill down into digestible information, especially in an election year like the one Americans just lived through.

From the Columbia Journalism Review:

Foreign correspondents in the US don’t just have to contend with the same anti-press violence and restrictions as their American peers, but with the vicissitudes of the US immigration system, too. Their readers and viewers may be scattered around the world, but foreign correspondents have an urgent, immediate stake in the election.

We’re talking to a panel of foreign correspondents who report on the U.S. for audiences back home.

How do they make sense of the United States and the people who live here?

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Tags

1A
Avery Kleinman