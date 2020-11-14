Fresh Air Weekend: Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe; The Science Of Smell

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe On Equal Pay, And What The U.S. Flag Means To Her: Rapinoe has also been an outspoken advocate for pay equity and the Black Lives Matter movement. "I see patriotism as constantly demanding better of ourselves," she says. Her new book is One Life.

How A 1969 Murder At Harvard Turned Into A Cold Case And A 'Cautionary Tale': In We Keep the Dead Close,author Becky Cooper revisits the killing of Harvard graduate student Jane Britton. The 440+ page book is overstuffed with suspects, motives, red herrings and interviews.

From Stinky Cheese To Cat Pee, Author Takes A 'Nose Dive' Into The Science Of Smell:Harold McGee talks about how our sense of smell affects taste, why things smell the way they do and the ways different chemicals combine to create surprising (and sometimes distasteful) odors.

