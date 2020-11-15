South Carolina Fires Coach Will Muschamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo to serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," said University of South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football."

A search for a new head football coach will begin immediately, added Tanner.

