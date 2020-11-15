© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Carolina News

South Carolina Fires Coach Will Muschamp

WFAE | By Associated Press
WFAE
Published November 15, 2020 at 8:06 PM EST
USC Coach Will Muschamp
South Carolina Athletics
University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo to serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," said University of South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football."

A search for a new head football coach will begin immediately, added Tanner.

South Carolina News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WFAE
See stories by WFAE