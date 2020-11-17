© 2020 WFAE
Owen Pallett: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 17, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

The Tiny Desk challenges artists to think outside their usual box. When they play my NPR desk, we don't amplify the singer's voice into the room, resulting in a more vulnerable sound. For their Tiny Desk (home) concert, the singer, musician and composer Owen Pallett did something different, but just as unusual. Owen recorded four songs in multiple stages on different instruments: first, they played acoustic guitar and sang; then they performed the songs again, but this time on violin and viola; finally, Owen layered the recordings in post-production, not really knowing what the final versions would sound like. They explain the whole process, charmingly, between songs.

From a bedroom in Toronto, Owen traverses their musical history, opening with a dreamy song from 2005's debut album (as Final Fantasy), Has a Good Home,before moving on to a Beirut song he helped write, "Cliquot," from that band's 2007 album. "Perseverance of the Saints" is from Owen's latest record, Island. Here it's transformed from arpeggiated piano to guitar, and I love the tone it sets.

Owen not only performed each instrument in separate takes, but also did all the production work: recording, filming and editing. A remarkable talent captured in a candlelit bedroom.

SET LIST

  • "The Sea"

  • "Cliquot"

  • "Perseverance of the Saints"

  • "Song for Five & Six"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Owen Pallett: vocals, violin, guitar

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Owen Pallett

  • Audio: Owen Pallett

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Maia Stern

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen