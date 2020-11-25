Argentinian Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies at 60

Diego Armando Maradona, who rose from the slums of Buenos Aires to lead Argentina's national team to victory in the 1986 Men's Soccer World Cup, lost his way through substance abuse and then claimed new glory as a coa, died Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack at his home, according to his attorney.

Maradona rose to international fame for helping to lead Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986 over West Germany by a score of 3-2.

While Maradona did not score in the match he is credited with a pinpoint pass to fellow countryman Jorge Burruchaga who scored in the 86th minute allowing Argentina to pull ahead for good.

Maradona had suffered from a series of recent health challenges after having brain surgery and released from the hospital earlier this month, according to ESPN.

The sports network also reported the soccer legend previously battled addition to drugs and alcohol.

At the club level Maradona played for Barcelona.

