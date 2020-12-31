© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Countries Juggle New Year's Celebrations With Ongoing Pandemic Concerns

By Elena Moore
Published December 31, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST

Updated at 8:47 p.m. ET

Much like the rest of 2020, New Year's celebrations look very different this year.

While large masses of people usually congregate in major cities around the world on New Year's Eve, many places are attempting to curb crowd sizes as the coronavirus continues to dominate public health concerns.

The clock has already struck midnight in a majority of the Eastern Hemisphere. Here's a look at how people are celebrating during the pandemic:

Sydney

Tokyo

Manila, Philippines

Hong Kong

A crowd walks through Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor, a spot usually dedicated to larger New Year's celebrations, including fireworks, which were canceled this time.
Kin Cheung / AP
A crowd walks through Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor, a spot usually dedicated to larger New Year's celebrations, including fireworks, which were canceled this time.

Mumbai, India

Moscow

Cairo

Paris

Rome

Brussels

The Grand Place in downtown Brussels stands nearly deserted as residents remain under curfew.
Francisco Seco / AP
The Grand Place in downtown Brussels stands nearly deserted as residents remain under curfew.

Ajdovščina, Slovenia

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elena Moore
Elena Moore is an editorial assistant for NPR's Washington Desk working as the researcher for the 2020 campaign. She previously worked at NBC News and is also a proud former Washington Desk intern. Moore is a graduate from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore