Hammon Is 1st Woman To Lead An NBA Team During Regular Season Game

Published December 31, 2020 at 6:07 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pro basketball made history last night. For the first time, a woman coached a regular season game. The story starts with a rules violation by a man. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected, so his assistant took over.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTS ANNOUNCER: There's - Becky Hammon will be the head coach from here out, 3:56 remaining, second quarter.

INSKEEP: The Spurs lost to the Lakers, but Hammon said afterward her stint was still a big deal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition