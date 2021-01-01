A Michigan Zoo Wants To Give Your Used Christmas Trees To Its Goats

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

If you have a used Christmas tree, a zoo in Michigan will take it. The Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo wants your old trees to give to their herd of goats. WXMI TV reports that goats are uniquely qualified to eat Christmas trees. They have hard mouths. They love pine needles. And they get lots of vitamins out of the trees. People are being asked to drop off the old ones, though you should be sure to remove all the ornaments first.