Sevdaliza: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 5, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.


"Good afternoon humans, my name is Sevdaliza, you're very welcome on flight 808; our destination is Shabrang." And so begins our elegant, ethereal journey. We hear an old reel-to-reel tape machine spinning some Brazilian bossa nova sounds, then shift to something more somber. Sevdaliza is seated, the tones are golden and brown, and her yearning voice sings, "I am flesh, bones / I am skin, soul / I am human." The song, "Human," which casts away the notion of artists — particularly female artists — as products.

It's a defiant stand from this Iranian-born artist. Sevdaliza is an original, a truly creative soul. Her collaborators play delicate textures — electronic percussion, buzzing, swirling synth sounds, and cello and violin beautifully enhance texture and melody.

The home for this Tiny Desk (home) concert is a culturally significant bookstore and publishing house in Amsterdam called . Its warmth sets the tone for songs from Sevdaliza's album Shabrang. If you haven't heard her record, this is a perfect introduction to an album you shouldn't have missed in 2020.

SET LIST

  • "Human"

  • "Dormant"

  • "All Rivers at Once"

  • "Gole Bi Goldoon"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Sevdaliza: vocals

  • Anthony Amirkhan: drums

  • Leon den Engelsen: keys

  • Jonas Pap: cello

  • Mihai Puscoiu: violin

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Daniel Porcedda, Jair Mahazri

  • Audio: Olivier Fournier, Jonas Gehrmann

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

