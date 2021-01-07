Ghostwriter Creates, 'Chef Lenny: Cooking For Humans,' For Pet Lizard

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Lenny is a central bearded dragon. He's not a dragon - just a type of lizard. But Lenny is still special because he has a cookbook, "Chef Lenny Cooking For Humans." He had a ghostwriter, Valerie Musser, his owner, who ran a catering business until the pandemic. With her spare time, she prepared lizard-sized meals, got Lenny a petite chef's hat and offered comfort food for humans, such as chicken pot pie and blueberry muffins. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.