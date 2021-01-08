Instead Of Throwing Out Your Christmas Tree, Why Not Eat It?

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It's the first weekend after the new year, which means we're about to see a lot of Christmas trees out on the curb. Instead of tossing the tree, why not eat it? In what sounds like a terrifying new cookbook, "How To Eat Your Christmas Tree," the artisan baker Julia Georgallis offers recipes like Christmas tree pickles, Christmas cured fish and blue spruce ice cream. Not all trees are edible, though. Stay away from the fake ones. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.