The Future Of Mental Healthcare, After The Pandemic

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published January 8, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST
The Broadway theater district in Manhattan stands mostly empty and closed as Covid-19 restrictions keep performances closed in New York City.
Many Americans are worried, anxious and lonely these days. The pandemic has isolated us from loved ones and significantly reduced the activities we can perform or participate in.

But at what point do feelings of worry, stress and loneliness become clinical depression, an anxiety disorder or another mental illness

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five Americans were struggling with some sort of mental illness before the pandemic. But some experts predict that number will be closer to one in two after 2020

We kick off our annual listener-suggested show series with a conversation about the state of mental health and healthcare in the U.S. 

