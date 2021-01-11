Parents Are Very Happy That 'Caillou' Is Off The Air

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

We're not supposed to be happy when we ground our kids, but this one might be an exception.

ANNIE BOVAIRD: (As Caillou, singing) I'm just a kid who's 4. Each day, I grow some more. I like exploring. I'm Caillou.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

PBS announced their children's show "Caillou" is going off the air after 20 years. And parents couldn't be happier that this 4-year-old is finally being sent to his room for good. Here are some mom's talking to BuzzFeed about how they really feel about "Caillou." This was back in 2016.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: "Caillou" is the worst show. It's the worst one.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: I hate "Caillou."

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: I despise "Caillou."

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Like, "Caillou" needs to go.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Caillou's voice drives me crazy.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: It's like one continuous whining show.

MOSLEY: And they're not wrong. This kid loves to complain.

BOVAIRD: (As Caillou) Let - mommy. Ugh, you broke my room. Go away, Rosie. Go out of my room. Ah, grandma (crying).

MOSLEY: Bye, "Caillou."

BOVAIRD: (As Caillou, singing) I'm just a kid...