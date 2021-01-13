CMPD On Alert, But No 'Credible Threats' In Charlotte Related To Inauguration So Far

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it’s keeping an eye on local security as next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden inches closer. On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Stella Patterson said that so far, the department has not received any credible threats.

"Our intelligence unit is looking into any kind of threats, following any information," Patterson said. "We have not received any credible threats, any information, related to anything that might be a result of the inauguration."

With FBI warnings of plans for armed protests at state capitals in the days leading up to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, Patterson said so far CMPD has not received any requests for assistance from Raleigh.

"If a request is made, then the chief would make that determination on whether we would send resources to Raleigh," Patterson added. "But at this time we have not received any requests."

The department will be sending officers to Washington, D.C. to help with inauguration security.